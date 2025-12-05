BMTC launches new non-AC bus services

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has launched the following non-AC bus services: </p>.<p><strong>369NR: </strong>Sri Renuka Yellamma Layout and KR Market via Vaddarapalya, Yalenahalli, Satya Sai Temple, Bilekahalli, Jayanagar 9th Block East, and Jayanagar Bus Stand. </p>.<p>Two buses will make 18 one-way trips daily. </p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>362CR: </strong></span>Sri Renuka Yellamma Layout to Shivajinagar via Vaddarapalya, Begur, Bommanahalli, Adugodi, and Mayo Hall. </p>.BMTC launches temple tour package from Majestic.<p>Two buses will make 24 one-way trips daily. </p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>343R: </strong></span>Sri Renuka Yellamma Layout to KR Market via Vaddarapalya, Begur, Bommanahalli, Dairy Circle, and Lalbagh Main Gate. </p>.<p>Two buses will make 16 one-way trips daily. </p>.<p>The BMTC has also extended the route number 364 F from Kempegowda Bus Station (Majestic) to BTM 4th Stage Stadium. </p>