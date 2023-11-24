Bengaluru Kambala: No traffic movement, parking around Palace Grounds

Bengaluru: As the city prepares to host its first Kambala event, the traffic police have issued an advisory on vehicular movement and parking from Friday through Sunday, anticipating a large gathering.
They have provided parking at Krishna Vihar (Gate 1) and Tripuravasini (Gate 2) at Palace Grounds where the Kambala will be held.
Visitors heading in from the Central Business District, Hebbal and Yeshwantpur can proceed via Mehkri Circle and enter Gate 1 to park their vehicles, while those arriving by cabs can alight at Gate 2 and let cabs exit from Gate 3.
All vehicles shall exit from Amanulla Khan Gate on Jayamahal Road.
Motorists have been requested to avoid Palace Road (from Mysore Bank Circle to Vasanth Nagar underpass), MV Jayaram Road (from BDA Junction on Palace Road and Chakravarthy Layout to Vasanth Nagar Underpass and Old Udaya TV Junction (both directions). They must avoid Ballari Road, Cunningham Road (Balekundri Junction to Le Meridien underpass), Millers Road, and Jayamahal Road, including roads surrounding the Bengaluru Palace.
Parking of vehicles is prohibited on Palace Road, MV Jayaram Road, Vasanth Nagar Road, Jayamahal Road, CV Raman Road, Ballari Road, Ramana Maharshi Road Nandidurga Road, Taralabalu Road, and Mount Carmel College Road.
Police have prohibited the movement of all types of Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) from 7 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 10 pm on both days of the Kambala. They have enabled diversion points for HGVs at the Cantonment Railway station, Hebbal Junction, Cauvery Theatre Junction, BHEL-IISc Junction, and Basaveshwara Junction.