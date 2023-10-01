Bengaluru lakes overflow with Ganesh Chaturthi debris

While the idols made of clay dissolve completely, those composed of plaster of Paris (PoP) remain as they are. The agencies that procure the contract from the BBMP remove the waste using JCBs. After a couple of weeks, the muddied water is disposed of through the drainage. “The wood waste needs to be dried, which takes about a month. Once done, the waste materials, including PoPs, are disposed at a faraway place,” says a home guard working at Halasuru Lake. The entire process from removing the waste, disposing it and cleaning the lake again is handed over to contractors by the BBMP, she adds.