<p>Bengaluru: The startup capital is also home to one-third of young entrepreneurs, as the city leads with 54 entrepreneurs who are Under 35. The featured entrepreneurs in the Avendus Wealth-Hurun India U35 List 2025 collectively oversee enterprises valued at Rs 39-lakh crore ($443 billion).</p><p>The list, which recognises 155 young leaders under 35 years, features the youngest entrepreneurs (31 years) from Bengaluru, including Vikas Goyal of audio platform Kuku FM, Minu Margaret of activelife wear brand BlissClub, Milan Pal Singh of software startup Rattle and Misbah Ashraf of savings app Jar. The city features notable names such as Shashank Kumar (35), Harshil Mathur (34) of fintech unicorn Razorpay and Vidit Aatrey (35) of social commerce platform Meesho.</p><p>With 36 firms, Bengaluru also hosts the highest number of U35-led companies, followed by Mumbai – 25, Gurugram – 13, New Delhi – 7 and Noida – 6.</p><p>"Bengaluru’s dominance in the U35 List is not surprising. The city combines deep technical talent, dense networks of operators and investors and a culture that rewards innovation. Those elements create a rare feedback loop: talent attracts companies, companies attract capital and visible success in turn attracts more talent. The result is a concentration of founders who can move from idea to scale faster than anywhere else in the country," Apurva Sahijwani, MD and CEO, Avendus Wealth Management, told DH.</p><p>For wealth creators under 35, Bengaluru offers both the operational ecosystem to build meaningful businesses and the investor ecosystem to turn scale into sustainable enterprise value, Sahijwani added.</p><p>Also, many Bengaluru-based founders are now moving beyond tech and fintech into real-economy sectors such as clean energy, logistics, and manufacturing. "That shift is a signal of maturity. Early cycles of entrepreneurship in Bengaluru were dominated by software-led, capital-efficient models. The U35 cohort now demonstrates a deliberate move into capital-intensive, impact-oriented areas, such as clean energy, logistics and manufacturing, which require different capabilities, longer time horizons and deeper operational rigour,” the CEO of Avendus Wealth Management said.</p>