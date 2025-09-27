Bengaluru man booked for creating fake documents to grab NICE land

<p>Bengaluru: Byadarahalli police have registered a case against a person for creating fake land documents, including a General Power of Attorney and a sale agreement, to illegally claim ownership of a plot of land handed over to the Bangalore Mysore Infrastructure Project (BMICP).</p>.<p>The case was registered against K V Chandran and others on Thursday following a complaint from officials of Nandi Economic Corridor Enterprises (NICE). The complaint alleges that Chandran and his associates forged documents to stake a claim on four acres of land in survey number 86 (new survey number 144) at Kodigehalli village, Yeshwantpur hobli, Bengaluru North taluk.</p>.Rajputs in Bengaluru gear up for Dasara.<p>According to the FIR filed on September 11, the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) had handed over 79 acres and 7 guntas of land in survey number 86 to NICE in 2000 as part of the BMICP, issuing an official possession certificate. However, on July 12, 2023, Chandran and his accomplices allegedly prepared a GPA and sale agreement for a portion of this land.</p>.<p>To create the fake documents, they allegedly fabricated an Aadhaar card for Chandran with a date of birth of June 7, 1934. This date differed from the one recorded in official documents submitted by Chandran to Karnataka Bank, Herohalli branch, which lists his date of birth as June 7, 1957, as per his Aadhaar and PAN cards.</p>.<p>During a preliminary investigation, police found that Chandran was involved in the offence. The Byadarahalli police are currently investigating the matter.</p>