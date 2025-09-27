Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru man booked for creating fake documents to grab NICE land

The case was registered against K V Chandran and others on Thursday following a complaint from officials of Nandi Economic Corridor Enterprises (NICE).
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 21:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2025, 21:33 IST
Bengaluru newsCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us