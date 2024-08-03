Home
Bengaluru: Man dies after jumping in front of Metro train; services temporarily suspended on Green Line

On the Green Line, train services are suspended between Yelachenahalli and Silk Institute Stations, an official said.
DHNS
Last Updated : 03 August 2024, 13:56 IST

Bengaluru: A 35-year-old man jumped in front of a moving train at Doddakallasandra Metro station in southern Bengaluru on Saturday. While the person’s identity is yet to be established, police officers said he died.

According to the preliminary information shared by Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the man 'jumped in front of the approaching train at 5.45 pm'.

“On the Green Line, train services are suspended between Yelachenahalli and Silk Institute Stations. The services are on in the remaining section.”

Published 03 August 2024, 13:56 IST
