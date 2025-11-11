Bengaluru man found dead at home; suicide suspected due to domestic issues

<p>Bengaluru: A 28-year-old man was found dead at his house in Hosakerehalli, police officials said on Monday. </p>.<p>The deceased, Gagan Rao, worked at a private bank in the city and had married a woman named Meghana nearly eight months ago.</p>.<p>Preliminary probe revealed that Rao and Meghana often had disagreements regarding domestic matters. This is one line of inquiry in the investigation, police said.</p>.<p>After Rao’s death, his sister filed a complaint with the Girinagar police naming Meghana. Police registered a case and are continuing the investigation.</p>