Bengaluru man handed 20 years of imprisonment for raping minor daughter

Bengaluru: A Pocso special court on Thursday ordered a man to pay Rs 10,000 and serve a jail term of 20 years on the charges of sexually abusing his minor daughter and impregnating her.
The case was registered against Ramu K, a resident of Srinivas Nagar in Sunkadakatte at the Kamakshipalya police station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. He was also booked under Section 376 (i)(n) (committing rape repeatedly on the same woman).
Police said Ramu’s wife filed a complaint against him, stating that he sexually assaulted their minor daughter multiple times between January and March 2022, which led the girl to conceive.
She demanded swift action against her husband for assaulting her daughter sexually despite her being a minor, a note released by the police stated.
The then investigating officer attached to the Kamakshipalya police station submitted the charge sheet to the Pocso special court.
Judge N Narasamma recommended the district and court authority pay Rs 7 lakh as compensation to the victim.