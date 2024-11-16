Bengaluru man kills son for 'lagging in studies, not attending classes'

<p>Bengaluru: The K S Layout police in southern Bengaluru have arrested a man for allegedly murdering his minor son, officers said on Saturday. </p><p>The deceased is 14-year-old Tejas. The arrested suspect's name was yet to be released by the police. </p><p>Senior officers said that the murder was reported on Friday night. </p>.Shraddha Walker murder accused 'gets threat' from Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Delhi prison may review security.<p>"The motive was the victim not attending school, not studying and entertaining bad company," a police officer said. </p><p>A murder case has been registered by the KS Layout police under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further probe is on and details are awaited.</p>