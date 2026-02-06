Bengaluru North corporation procures 33 hand-held sweeper machines

<p>The Bengaluru North City Corporation on Thursday began a trial run of 33 hand-held sweeper machines, aimed at replacing traditional brooms used for road sweeping. The machines will be operated by pourakarmikas, officials said.</p>.Bengaluru: North corporation begins mapping of draft voter rolls.<p>Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar launched the pilot at 1st Main Road in Sahakarnagar, saying the machines would help keep roads cleaner while making the work of pourakarmikas easier.</p>.<p>In addition to the sweepers, the corporation has procured 14 blower machines, 35 trolley dust bins for storing road waste, and 23 traffic cones for safety. The equipment was purchased at a cost of around Rs 10 lakh, officials added.</p>