bengaluru

Bengaluru North corporation procures 33 hand-held sweeper machines

Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar launched the pilot at 1st Main Road in Sahakarnagar, saying the machines would help keep roads cleaner while making the work of pourakarmikas easier.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 21:00 IST
Published 05 February 2026, 21:00 IST
Bengaluru

