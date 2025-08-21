<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) on Thursday announced a 50% discount on pending traffic fines. </p><p>The discount will be in force from August 23 to September 12 and will apply only to e-challans. </p><p>The fines can be paid on the BTP website (https://btp.gov.in/), the Karnataka State Police/BTP ASTraM app or by visiting the nearest traffic police station or by visiting the Traffic Management Centre on Infantry Road.</p><p>Payments can also be made at KarnatakaOne or BangaloreOne Centres, too. </p><p>The BTP had offered a similar discount on pending traffic fines twice in 2023, and thousands of vehicle owners had paid up.</p>