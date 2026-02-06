<p>Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police on Thursday said it had arrested a former rowdy sheeter under the stringent Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act, 2000 (KCOCA).</p>.<p>The accused has been identified as Yashaswini alias Yashaswini Gowda, 47, a former rowdy-sheeter of the Basavanagudi police station.</p>.<p>According to the police, on August 26, 2025, around 6.30 pm, a group of rowdy elements allegedly kidnapped Manoj, a real estate businessman, near Modi Hospital Road under the jurisdiction of the Mahalakshmi Layout police station. A case was subsequently registered by the CCB.</p>.<p>“In connection with the case, officers of the CCB’s Organised Crime Wing, West Division, arrested Yashaswini on February 5, 2026,” the CCB said in a statement, adding that eight to 10 criminal cases are already registered against the accused across various police stations in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Further investigation is underway.</p>