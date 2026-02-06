Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Netravathi-Hemavathi river linking not feasible: C R Patil

Though the pre-feasibility report on linking of Netravathi-Hemavathi was completed in 1994, no further studies have been taken up since.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 23:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 23:13 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakanetravathiHemavathi river

Follow us on :

Follow Us