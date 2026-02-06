<p>New Delhi: Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil on Thursday said that the linking of Netravathi-Hemavathi may be dropped as there is no surplus water available in Netravathi basin after implementation of the Yattinahole project.</p>.<p>Though the pre-feasibility report on linking of Netravathi-Hemavathi was completed in 1994, no further studies have been taken up since. After implementation of Yettinahole project in 2014, no surplus water was available in Netravathi basin for diversion through this link, the minister told Rajya Sabha. </p>.Karnataka failed to provide details on spending of funds under Jal Jeevan Mission: C R Patil.<p>On the Bedti-Varda link, the minister said that a per-feasibility report of alternate link has been submitted to the state government in August 2025. Recently, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that the state government gave in-principle approval for the project in the interest of providing water supply to parched areas of Haveri district and nearby areas. <br><br>On linking Krishna (Almatti) and Pennar, the minister said that a detailed project report was completed in September 2025. <br></p>