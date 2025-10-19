Menu
Bengaluru police arrest three from Tamil Nadu for attempting to peddle fake notes

The Police were informed that some individuals from a different state had entered the city to exchange Rs 30 lakh worth of counterfeit notes for Rs 10 lakh in genuine notes.
Last Updated : 18 October 2025, 22:58 IST
The recovery made by the police. 
The recovery made by the police. 

Credit: DH Photo

Published 18 October 2025, 22:58 IST
Bengaluru newsPoliceArrestfake notes

