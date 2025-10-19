<p>Bengaluru: Jayanagar police have arrested three people from Tamil Nadu for allegedly attempting to peddle fake notes in the city. </p>.<p>The arrested are Rajeswaran M, 43, Sheikh Mohammed, 40, and Miran Mohiuddin, 37, all from Tirunelveli, where counterfeit currency note rackets are more rampant, police said. </p>.<p>According to police, on the afternoon of October 13, they were informed that some individuals from a different state had entered the city to exchange Rs 30 lakh worth of counterfeit notes for Rs 10 lakh in genuine notes. </p>.<p>A police team reached Jayanagar 4th T Block and surrounded a Tata Altroz car in which the suspects were waiting for their customer. The plainclothes policemen revealed to them that they were from law enforcement and searched the car. </p>.Bengaluru citizens lose over Rs 1,200 crore to online fraud with low recovery rate.<p class="bodytext">They found an American Tourister travel bag containing 31 original notes of Rs 500 denomination. The rest were all pieces of paper. Police then impounded the car, seized the notes and the bag, and arrested the men. </p>.<p class="bodytext">"They had come here looking to cheat people. They spread the word that they had fake notes that were close to the originals. They would show real Rs 500 notes to their customers, making them believe that they were fake. Then, during the exchange, they would layer the top of the suitcase with the authentic Rs 500 notes and fill the rest of the bag with white paper pieces,” a police officer told <span class="italic"><em>DH</em></span>. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The suspects have been booked under BNS Section 318 (cheating). </p>