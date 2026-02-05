<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> police on Wednesday announced the integration of their Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) Namma 112 with Tele Manas (14416), operated by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans), to ensure faster response to psychiatric emergencies.</p>.<p>The integration was formally launched in the presence of Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh and Nimhans Director Dr Pratima Murthy.</p>.<p>“The aim is to provide timely assistance to individuals experiencing mental distress. Calls received by Tele Manas that require police intervention, such as suicide risk or domestic violence, will be routed to Namma 112. Similarly, mental health-related calls received by 112 will be transferred to Tele Manas, where callers will receive counselling from qualified professionals,” Dr Pratima explained.</p>.Antimicrobial resistance killing one Indian child every nine minutes: NIMHANS experts.<p>She added that video consultations, e-prescriptions and referrals may also be provided when necessary. On average, the Tele Manas helpline receives nearly 5,000 calls a day.</p>.<p>As part of the initiative, 112 call handlers and police personnel will be trained to identify signs of psychological distress and respond with empathy and sensitivity. Workshops will also be conducted to facilitate interaction between police personnel and mental health experts.</p>.<p>"We have already integrated 112 with cab aggregator platforms in the city. As the next step, we are collaborating with Nimhans. The integration of the two helplines will benefit people experiencing mental health issues and seeking help. Several serious cases have already been averted due to timely police intervention,” Singh said.</p>