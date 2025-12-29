Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Karnataka High Court refuses to quash bribery case against assistant public prosecutor

The complainant was acquitted in a case, while the file was before Poornima for her legal opinion.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 15:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 December 2025, 15:53 IST
briberyKarnataka High CourtBenglauru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us