Bengaluru police make 19th arrest in Biklu Shiva murder case

<p>Bengaluru: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has made another arrest over the murder of history-sheeter Biklu Shiva. </p>.<p>Ajith, who was absconding, is the 19th person to be arrested in the case. He was arrested in Ramamurthy Nagar on Monday morning, police sources said. </p>.<p>Forty-year-old Shivakumar, also known as Biklu Shiva, was brutally murdered near his house on Meanee Avenue Road, Bharathinagar, on July 15. </p>.<p>The BJP's KR Puram MLA Byrathi Basavaraj is one of the suspects in the case and has been questioned twice.</p>.<p>On July 24, the case was transferred to the CID. A total of 11 suspects were arrested by the Bengaluru police, including the five who initially surrendered, claiming responsibility for the crime, before the case was handed over to the CID for further probe.</p>