Bengaluru police meet gig workers to address concerns

The Bengaluru city police conducted a meeting on Saturday with gig workers from the city and representatives from 20 delivery and ride-hailing apps to establish a better relationship with them.
In August, there were reported incidents of assaults on gig workers in the city, as well as claims of illegal activities involving drug parcels being sent through delivery apps. In light of these developments, this interaction was organized.
Key police officials including Raman Gupta, Additional Commissioner of Police (East division); C K Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Southeast; and Sanjiv M Patil, DCP (Whitefield), were present at the meeting.
Gupta emphasised that the gig work economy is rapidly expanding in the city, contributing to its diverse population. Understanding the nature of their work and building a strong rapport with gig workers is crucial.
“We have seen cases where these gig workers are both victims and accused parties. During the meeting, we listened to their concerns and provided them with guidance on what is right and wrong,” Gupta explained.
The police are actively investigating the challenges faced by gig workers and identifying instances where they may unknowingly be involved in illegal activities. This meeting was a proactive step to find solutions and address issues within the gig work sector.
Patil highlighted that gig workers who work late at night often become victims of mobile snatching and robberies.
“They work under high pressure with minimal safety measures. Therefore, this meeting was essential to make them feel secure and to address their concerns closely,” he said.
Baba emphasised that they delved deeper into understanding the complexities of the gig economy and established robust safety protocols to protect gig workers on the ground.
“We delved deeper into understanding the intricacies of this dynamic sector, thereby establishing robust safety protocols that safeguard the on-ground gig workers. Bengaluru city police are committed to ensuring the safety of gig workforce, and we shall make the city a place where they thrive,” he added.