<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police have registered another FIR against suspected conman Sujayendra HN, alias Sujay, this time for allegedly forging the signature of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.</p>.<p>The FIR was registered by the Vijayanagar police on January 21 after the case was transferred from the Vidhana Soudha police.</p>.<p>According to the FIR, Sujayendra allegedly forged the Governor’s signature and issued a letter in June 2025 to the vice-chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), misusing the Governor’s official letterhead.</p>.Conman creates fake account of Tilaknagar police inspector; siphons off Rs 20,000 .<p>“The official letterhead was misused and the signature was forged, which is a serious offence. The complaint seeks legal action against the individual for damaging the administrative integrity, legality and prestige of the Governor’s office,” the FIR stated.</p>.<p>An investigation is under way.</p>.<p><strong>Past fraud case</strong></p>.<p>In November, Sujayendra, a resident of RPC Layout, was arrested by the Vijayanagar police for allegedly cheating a doctor from Jammu and Kashmir of Rs 2.7 crore.</p>.<p>At the time, he was accused of posing as a special officer to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and claiming links with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).</p>.<p>Subsequent searches revealed three seals purportedly of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), New Delhi, and a fake letterhead of the Karnataka Governor. A chargesheet in the case is expected to be filed soon, sources said.</p>