Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru police register FIR against conman for forging Karnataka Governor Gehlot’s signature

The FIR was registered by the Vijayanagar police on January 21 after the case was transferred from the Vidhana Soudha police.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 21:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 February 2026, 21:00 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsForgeryThawarchand Gehlot

Follow us on :

Follow Us