<p>Washington: Kirill Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy for investment and economic cooperation, said on Friday he does not believe that recently imposed US sanctions on Russian oil companies will have a significant impact on the Russian economy.</p><p>Dmitriev made the comments on <em>Fox News</em>' "Special Report" program during a visit to Washington for talks with US officials.</p><p>"We do not believe that these sanctions will have significant impact on the Russian economy, because oil prices in the world will rise and Russia will sell just fewer gallons of oil, but at the higher price," he said</p>