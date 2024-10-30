Bengaluru: Power restored at flood-hit Kendriya Vihar apartments 

<p>Bengaluru: Nearly a week after cutting power to the flood-affected Kendriya Vihar apartment complex in North Bengaluru, the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) restored the connection on Tuesday evening in response to repeated requests from residents.</p>.<p>The power was initially disconnected to encourage residents to vacate their homes and prevent potential casualties due to flooding.</p>.<p>Residents confirmed that the Fire Department approved the restoration of power after 515 families returned to the apartment complex, which consists of a total of 603 units.</p>.Bengaluru Rains: Kendriya Vihar Apartments flooded; Rescue Ops in full swing.<p>Last week, the BBMP sealed off the complex for seven days in anticipation of heavy rains and arranged temporary accommodations in private hotels for those who sought assistance.</p>.<p>However, there remains uncertainty regarding the construction of the retaining wall that collapsed during the heavy rains and led to the flooding of the apartment.</p>.<p>Residents said that the BBMP should prioritise building a retaining wall on both sides of the drain connecting to the Yelahanka Lake. They noted that the lake has three stormwater drain connections, as indicated in the 1961 village map.</p>.<p>“Instead of proposing temporary solutions, the BBMP must restore these three drains,” they stated.</p>