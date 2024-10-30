Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Power restored at flood-hit Kendriya Vihar apartments 

Residents confirmed that the Fire Department approved the restoration of power after 515 families returned to the apartment complex, which consists of a total of 603 units.
DHNS
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 02:53 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2024, 02:53 IST
India NewsBengaluruFlood

Follow us on :

Follow Us