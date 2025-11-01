<p>Bengaluru: A 41-year-old man was killed by his co-worker over a trivial issue inside their office premises in Govindarajanagar police station limits on Friday night. </p><p>The deceased has been identified as Bhimesh Babu, a native of Vijayawada and the accused, Somala Vamshi (24).</p>.Suspected rave party raided on Bengaluru outskirts .<p>According to the police, both were employed with Data Digital Bank in MC Layout, which also handled film shoots. They used to stay overnight in the company premises regularly. </p><p>Around 1.30 am, a fight broke out between the two over the issue of switching off the light, which escalated and later turned violent. In a fit of rage, Vamshi allegedly attacked Babu on the head with a dumbbell, killing him on the spot.</p><p>The accused later walked into Govindarajanagar Police Station to surrender and narrated the incident. A case has been registered, and further investigations are on.</p>