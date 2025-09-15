Bengaluru: Private firm employee arrested for molesting woman twice in public

<p>Bengaluru: The Amruthahalli police have arrested a private firm employee for allegedly molesting a woman twice when she was tending to an injured stray dog.</p><p>The incident occurred on September 8 between 12 am and 12.30 am, but came to light after the victim lodged a complaint on September 12, after seeking legal counsel. </p><p>The FIR under BNS Section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) was registered on the day of her complaint.</p><p>The arrested suspect has been identified as Manjunath (30), who worked in a private firm in the city.</p><p>According to the FIR, the 29-year-old victim, who is a web designer, was on the way to Bharati Nagar with her friend in his car when they saw a dog on the roadside, injured near Jakkur Double Road.</p>.19-year-old arrested for molesting 8-year-old at school in Aligarh.<p>The woman alleged that when she was crossing the road holding the dog, the suspect on his motorcycle molested her. When the woman screamed, the suspect ran away.</p><p>According to the FIR, she dropped the dog after crossing the road and went to the nearby petrol station to wash her hands. When she was returning, the suspect appeared again and molested her, the FIR noted. This time, the woman and her friend followed him.</p><p>The speeding suspect fell off his vehicle and sustained injuries. He was then moved to a hospital where he is being treated, police said.</p><p>“Investigation revealed that the suspect was returning drunk from a party before committing the offence. He has been arrested. Notice has been served to him for further proceedings,” a senior police officer told DH.</p>