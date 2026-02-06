Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Raman Young Science Innovator Award finals on Sunday

The event is being conducted in association with the Raman Research Institute Trust and will be hosted at 'Panchavati', CV Raman's home in Malleswaram.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 21:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 21:00 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us