<p>Bengaluru: The seventh edition of the Raman Young Science Innovator (RYSI) Award will be held on Sunday, with over 100 finalists set to participate.</p>.<p>The event is being conducted in association with the Raman Research Institute Trust and will be hosted at 'Panchavati', CV Raman's home in Malleswaram.</p>.<p>Established with the aim of creating interest in science among the youth, this year, RYSI received over 3,000 entries from children submitting hands-on science innovations online.</p>.International Trade Fair for farmers from tomorrow in Bengaluru.<p>A panel of scientists, teachers and volunteers picked about 100 most innovative entries from the list. The shortlisted entrants will exhibit their work at Panchavati, to be judged by a 12-member panel comprising scientists and teachers.</p>.<p>The awards will be offered in three categories: Junior (3rd and 4th grade), Intermediate (5th to 7th grade), and Senior (8th to 10th grade).</p>.<p>During the finals, one science topic or activity will be chosen for each category. Finalists are expected to create their own innovations “on the fly” and solve a problem related to the activity. The best one, judged by the expert panel, will be declared the winner in each category.</p>