Bengaluru reports 174 firecracker-related eye injuries on Diwali; kids & bystanders bear the brunt

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru witnessed at least 174 cases of firecracker-related eye injuries during the Deepavali season, with children and bystanders bearing the brunt. </p><p>As many as 93 victims were children, according to data provided by six eye hospitals. </p><p>Narayana Nethralaya alone reported a total of 73 cases of firecracker-related eye injury between October 31 and November 3 (until 5 pm). Thirty-five of the victims were children, including 14 were aged under 10. Thirty-seven victims were bystanders. </p><p>The hospital highlighted the high number of cases among children and bystanders who did not participate in lighting firecrackers. </p><p>"There has been a significant rise in paediatric injuries in 2024 related to firecrackers. Among the injured children, nine suffered serious conditions, such as corneal tears, haemorrhages, retinal detachments and lens dislocations. The majority of these injuries occurred when children were unsupervised. Moreover, firecrackers lit and thrown from the balconies of high-rise buildings and apartments are especially dangerous, causing harm to innocent bystanders," it said in a statement. </p><p>The hospital mentioned the case of a six-year-old boy who approached a partially lit firecracker to check if it was burning only for it to suddenly explode and cause serious injury to his right eye. The boy has received medical treatment and is under close observation. </p><p>In another case, a 33-year-old bystander was injured by flying particles from a flower pot, the hospital said. </p><p>Minto Ophthalmic Hospital reported a total of 54 cases from October 28 to November 3. Forty-seven cases occurred between October 31 and November 2. Thirty-four cases involved children and 24 involved bystanders. Twenty-five cases are reportedly grievous in nature as well. </p><p>At Sankara Eye Hospital, 14 of the 18 cases involved children. Five of them are critical and nine suffered major injuries. Twelve cases involved bystanders. </p><p>A three-year-old-girl and a 10-year-old boy have reportedly sustained critical injuries. They will be monitored to determine whether they can regain their vision, said a representative of the hospital. </p><p>Shekar Eye Hospital said it treated 14 cases during the festive season, including five children. </p><p>As of November 1, Nethradhama Super Speciality Hospital reported seven cases and Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital nine cases, including five children aged 12 or below. </p><p>Apart from eye injuries, firecrackers release pollutants that can affect people with underlying respiratory issues, according to Dr Nagaraja C, pulmonary medicine specialist and director, SDS Tuberculosis Research Centre and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, Bengaluru. </p><p>He said that cases of respiratory illness could be seen two to three days after the festival because viral infections would take time to set in. </p><p>"The elderly population and children must remain indoors as much as possible when the pollutants are high. We usually see a rise of infections and other respiratory issues only a few days after the festival," he told <em>DH</em>.</p>