<p>Bengaluru: With a strong turnout from residents and a shared sense of civic responsibility, NTI Layout in Vidyaranyapura witnessed an intensive cleaning drive on Saturday. Organised by the Vidyaranyapura NTI Layout Residents' Welfare Association (VNTIRWA) and supported by the Bangalore North City Corporation, the initiative brought together locals committed to improving hygiene and public spaces in their neighbourhood.</p><p>The NTI Layout has been selected as one of the pilot-project areas to implement the newly formed Corporation's cleanliness drive.</p><p>The drive was led by VNTIRWA President N Shankar Rao, along with Executive Committee members and several residents.</p><p>Senior officials from the Bangalore North City Corporation, including Commissioner P Sunil Kumar, Joint Commissioner Mohammed Naeem Momin, and Additional Commissioner Amaresh, visited the area during the drive. They interacted with VNTIRWA office-bearers and residents who had actively participated in the effort.</p><p>Over the years, the VNTIRWA has taken a proactive approach to civic improvement — addressing issues such as street lighting and the stray dog menace. The association has also played a key role in greening the layout by initiating, organising, and sustaining community-led tree-planting campaigns.</p>