<p>New Delhi: Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha Member C N Manjunath on Tuesday urged the Centre to establish a National Sandalwood Board in the interest of sandalwood growers.</p><p>A National Sandalwood Board will go a long way in making sandalwood growers economically self-reliant and ensuring sustainable growth of this heritage sector, he said in Lok Sabha during Zero Hour. </p><p>Raising problem faced by farmers to grow sandalwood, he said Karnataka, known as the Land of Sandalwood, contributes nearly 65% of India’s total sandalwood production. However, differing state-level policies and complex regulations are creating hardships for farmers in cultivation, harvesting and marketing, he said. </p>.Bengaluru police busted red sandalwood smuggling operations .<p>"As recommended by NITI Aayog, a National-level Sandalwood Board on the lines of the Coffee Board is essential to bring uniform central legislation, encourage sandalwood cultivation and enable farmers to sell their produce through an open market system, " Karnataka MP said. </p><p>The proposed Board should ensure strong anti-theft measures, institutional credit support, and greater transparency in sandalwood export and import processes, empowering farmers and strengthening the sector, BJP MP said. </p>