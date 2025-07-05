Today's Horoscope – December 17, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 16 December 2025, 18:35 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look bad. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. Lucky Colour: Burgundy Lucky Number: 8
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life. Lucky Colour: Ivory Lucky Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Don't push the pace, but let things unfold gradually as you get to know each other better. Lucky Colour: Lilac Lucky Number: 2
June 22 - July 22
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Working environment conducive. An office romance could blossom and social events connected with colleagues on the agenda. A good time to think of growth in the company, albeit a lateral one.
Lucky Colour: Olive Lucky Number:5
July 23 - August 21
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Partnerships and cooperative alliances emphasised. A time to negotiate contracts. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations. Lucky Colour: Amber Lucky Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Not the best day for reaching agreements with others, especially in business. Avoid long trips. One-sided attractions are likely. Think twice before you pursue an unrealistic goal.
Lucky Colour: brown Lucky Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Use your charm, but don't sign or agree to anything. .A junket comes through. In-laws are troublesome. Romance will unfold if you take trips or get together with friends.
Lucky Colour: Copper Lucky Number: 4
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): If you belong to a group, you may be given a leadership role. Studying, reading and bookkeeping are accented. Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally.
Lucky Colour: Gold Lucky Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): You will find yourself extremely attractive to the opposite sex. Be cautious and watch out for fair- weather friends. Investments in art and property can be profitable today.
Lucky Colour: Silver Lucky Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): You are upset that those living with you aren't pulling their weight. Avoid indulging in unnecessary arguments, and see what can be achieved without being angry about it. Turn things around, make sure that they do their share.
Lucky Colour: magenta Lucky Number:3
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): You have the gift of the gab and you have the ability to motivate others. You could have quite a fan following due to your prowess with words. You are easy-going by nature but don't let anyone take you for granted today. Lucky Colour: Ivory Lucky Number: 8
February 20 - March 20
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): You tend to fly off the handle at the slightest thing today. Try to keep your temper under check. Your anger lasts only for a short while, but not everyone is as forgiving or guileless as you.
Lucky Colour: Beige Lucky Number: 5
Amara Ramdev