Bengaluru: Schoolgirl injured in Ramanagara accident dies; toll rises to 4

On August 9, two schoolchildren died on the spot and three others suffered injuries after a speeding goods vehicle ran over them. A third child died the next day.
Last Updated 20 August 2023, 21:07 IST

The death toll has risen to four in the horrific road accident that occurred at Gollaradoddi, near Ramanagara, about two weeks ago. 

Jnanavi, a class 1 student, passed away at the city's Indira Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases on Sunday night. Her funeral is scheduled for Monday. Locals plan to block the Ramanagara-Magadi road in protest. 

Police have arrested the vehicle driver for causing death due to negligence. 

(Published 20 August 2023, 21:07 IST)
