Bengaluru: Schoolgirl injured in Ramanagara accident dies; toll rises to 4

The death toll has risen to four in the horrific road accident that occurred at Gollaradoddi, near Ramanagara, about two weeks ago.
On August 9, two schoolchildren died on the spot and three others suffered injuries after a speeding goods vehicle ran over them. A third child died the next day.
Jnanavi, a class 1 student, passed away at the city's Indira Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases on Sunday night. Her funeral is scheduled for Monday. Locals plan to block the Ramanagara-Magadi road in protest.
Police have arrested the vehicle driver for causing death due to negligence.