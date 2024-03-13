Bengaluru sees housefull shows for Kannada film ‘Blink’

Titled India’s first musical sci-fi film, ‘Blink’ follows Apurva who has a rare ability to control his blinking. His normal life turns upside down when someone finds out about this unique ability. Soon Apurva learns about his dark past. The film, based on time travel, runs across different timelines and is peppered with multiple references from theatre and literature. It has received acclaim for its taut narrative which holds the audience’s attention throughout.