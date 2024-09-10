Bengaluru should have single mayor, who must be Kannadiga: Oppn  

Bengaluru: The BJP-JD(S) alliance announced on Monday its decision to oppose the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, criticising its proposal to divide the city into multiple smaller corporations.

Both parties said Bengaluru should have a single mayor, regardless of tenure, and that the mayor should be a Kannadiga.

Opposition leader R Ashoka made the statement after V Ravichandar, a member of the Brand Bengaluru committee, presented an overview of the draft bill to BJP and JD(S) leaders.