CP Radhakrishnan vs Sudershan Reddy: Only 2 out of 46 make the cut for VP polls after scrutiny
A total 46 people filed nominations for the September 9 Vice Presidential elections but the returning officer rejected papers of all but two. These candidates together had filed 68 sets of nominations.
Vice Presidential Polls * 46 people filed 68 sets of nominations * 28 nominations of 19 people summarily rejected * 40 nominations of 27 candidates taken for scrutiny * After scrutiny, only two candidates -- CP Radhakrishnan, Js B Sudershan Reddy -- remain in fray@DeccanHerald