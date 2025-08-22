Menu
SC stays SIT probe against Congress MLA Arif Masood in fake documents case

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi issued notice to the MP government on the appeal filed by the college.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 14:02 IST
Published 22 August 2025, 14:02 IST
India NewsCongressSupreme Court

