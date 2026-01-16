Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru special court rejects IFS officer’s revision petition in sexual harassment and cheating case

The case pertains to the private complaint filed by a woman alleging that the officer had made her to believe that he is her husband and had physical intimacy with her.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 16:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 January 2026, 16:30 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us