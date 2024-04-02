Bengaluru Suburban Railway makes headway with SWR leasing land to K-RIDE for Corridor-4

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP) made significant headway on Tuesday when South Western Railway leased it 114.472 acres of land for Corridor-4 from Heelalige to Rajanukunte in the city, sources said.

According to sources, the Railways handed over the land to the Rail Infrastructure Development Company-Karnataka Limited (K-RIDE) for Corridor-4, which is called ‘Kanaka Line’.

K-RIDE is executing the project.

“Also, the lease agreement for revised Railway land from 157.07 acres to 85.707 acres for Corridor-2 (Mallige Line) was also signed today,” a source told PTI.