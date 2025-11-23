<p>Bengaluru: A 25-year-old techie from Infosys was killed instantly in a tragic road accident early Friday morning while returning home from work. The incident occurred around 3.15 am near the Bommasandra Metro Station.</p>.<p>Madivala traffic police stated that preliminary investigation points to overspeeding as the primary cause. Akshay, a resident of Banaswadi, allegedly lost control of his motorcycle and violently struck a stationary goods truck parked on the roadside.</p>.Bengaluru researchers achieve breakthrough in converting waste heat to power.<p>The severe impact resulted in fatal head injuries, killing him on the spot. Police officers investigating the crash noted that the deceased was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, a factor that likely contributed to his instant death.</p>