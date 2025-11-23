<p>Bengaluru: Making Metro travel more accessible, Navi UPI has integrated with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) network, enabling Bengaluru commuters to purchase Metro QR tickets directly through the app.</p>.<p>The service, already launched in Delhi and Mumbai, will soon expand to other cities, including Chennai, Hyderabad and Kochi.</p>.Bengaluru police crack ATM cash-van heist; 6 including constable arrested, Rs 6.29 crore seized.<p>With this integration, commuters can plan routes, book single- or return-journey QR tickets, and make instant payments on a single platform. The move also supports Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s (BMRCL) shift towards paperless ticketing by eliminating the need for physical tickets.</p>