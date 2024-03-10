Bengaluru: Traffic diversions for the 5K run

bengaluru, dhns: In view of a state-level 5K/10K run organised by the Karnataka State Police in the city on Sunday, Bengaluru traffic police has issued an advisory with effect from 6 am to 11.30 am.
The run will begin at the Vidhana Soudha and go via the K R Circle, Nrupathunga Road, Kasturba Road, Siddalingaiah Circle, Queens Circle, CTO Junction, Police Thimmaiah Circle before ending at the Vidhana Soudha.
Vehicles going towards the Vidhana Soudha at K R Circle will be diverted toward Police Corner while vehicles coming from Balekundri circle towards the Vidhana Soudha will be rerouted towards Raj Bhavan and Chalukya Circle.
People can park their vehicles at the MS Building and High Court parking areas, Freedom Park, PWD Office, Jnanajyothi Auditorium premises, Legislative House parking, Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, and the Scouts and Guides Ground
Parking is prohibited on the Dr. B R Ambedkar Road, K B Road, Nrupathunga Road, Queens Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Sankey Road, AG’s office to Chalukya, and Museum Road.
