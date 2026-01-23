Bengaluru Traffic Police turn wrecked cars into road safety lessons

<p>Bengaluru: In a bid to raise awareness, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have placed four wrecked cars at important junctions in the city, including Indiranagar, Jayanagar, Brigade Road and Hebbal flyover.</p>.<p>The initiative aims to improve road safety. The vehicles on display were involved in road crashes.</p>.<p>The BTP is posting the history of each car on their social media handles.</p>.<p>Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy told <span class="italic">DH</span> that the initiative is part of the road safety awareness month.</p>.<p>“We are conveying stories of the victims through social media so that others do not repeat such mistakes,” he said. The cars will remain at these locations till the end of the month, he added.</p>