<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday defended the controversial tunnel road project, saying only Bangalore South MP LS Tejasvi Surya was opposing it.</p>.<p>"I have given him time, let him suggest his solution and if it is good, I will consider it," he said. "No one — except God — can stop me regarding the tunnel project."</p>.<p>Speaking during his 'Walk with Bengaluru' programme, Shivakumar said he was pursuing the project for Bengaluru's future.</p>.<p>"We cannot demolish houses just to widen roads — that would require double the compensation. A tunnel road is a better solution," he said.</p>.<p>A citizen suggested holding a design competition to decide how Bengaluru's roads should be developed. Shivakumar welcomed the idea and asked officials to contact the person for further discussion.</p>.<p>He said the 'Walk with Bengaluru' initiative had received thousands of grievances and would continue with plans to create 10–15 parks like Cubbon Park and Lalbagh.</p>.<p>"The programme will be expanded across the city and held every Saturday and Sunday when I am in Bengaluru," he said.</p>.<p>The deputy chief minister also spoke about improving the Outer Ring Road tech corridor, where over 10 lakh software engineers work. He has asked his team to speak with all CEOs in the area to resolve their problems. </p>.<p>The central government has not yet given permission for Namma Metro's Red Line. "Metro lines should be extended for the benefit of people. Double-deck flyovers should also be built. The union minister will visit Bengaluru on October 30, and a request will be submitted in this regard. The Centre contributes only 12–13%, while we are funding the rest."</p>.<p>Regarding illegal banners and flexes, he said, "Wherever illegal banners are installed, they will be removed, and cases will be filed against those responsible."</p>.<p><strong>Kumaraswamy 'an empty trunk'</strong></p>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar called Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy "an empty trunk" for making "baseless" remarks on converting 'B' khata to 'A' khata.</p>.<p>"He is not educated, he does not have any common sense, and he does not even know what is 'A' khata and 'B' khata. If I have looted, let him take it back from me," he said.</p>.<p>He added that 'B' khatas were created during the BJP's tenure. "Now people have bought properties there, but are unable to get bank loans. We are working to regularise such properties," he said.</p>