Karnataka Music University gets second campus in Mysuru

<p>Mysuru: The nearly two-decade-old Mysuru-based music university has finally got a spacious second campus. The classrooms, cottages, library and other facilities are already operational. The administration block is ready to be occupied as well. The campus will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah soon.</p><p>When the Karnataka State Dr Gangubai Hangal (KSGH) Music and Performing Arts University was established in 2008, it started in a heritage building of the Primary Education department, on Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Road, in Lakshmipuram, in the heart of Mysuru city. </p><p><strong>On Ring Road</strong></p><p>Now, the second campus has been established on a 5.5 acre plot of Mysuru Development Authority (formerly Mysuru Urban Development Authority), allotted in 2020, at a cost of Rs 9.75 crore at Nadanahalli off the Ring Road, near T Narsipur Road junction (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar).</p><p>Vice-chancellor Nagesh V Betkote said, the KSGH Music and Performing Arts University is self-sustained at present and the campus is also entirely developed with the university funds. “When I first entered the university, as Registrar in March 2018, it was fund-starved and the heritage building was in bad shape. I was made in-charge VC in January 2019 and as VC in January 2021. Now, I am on extension, up to January 2026. I am satisfied that I could explore means to garner revenue and give a full form to it,” he said.</p><p><strong>Record time</strong></p><p>“The foundation stone was laid for the campus in February and the works have been executed in a record time by the National Projects Construction Corporation Limited (NPCC). The classrooms, including the cottages for practicals and rehearsals, were ready in July itself. The classes are being held on the new campus since July. The facility was formally inaugurated on July 25. MDA has allotted a separate land for the hostels in the same vicinity and the works would begin soon,” Betkote said.</p><p>Betkote said, “At one point of time, even the government had doubts, whether the funding to specialised universities like KSGH Music and Performing Arts University, was justified. But, over the years we have become self-sustained. At present, we have 155 on-campus students, doing undergraduate (BPA) and postgraduate (MPA) degrees in Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Bharatanatyam and Theatre Arts. We have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with 81 institutions, across Karnataka, to offer certificate and diploma courses. We are conducting special exams for agencies like <em>Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board.</em> We have established research centres in five institutions. We are getting enquiries from neighbouring states and also from abroad. But, we are restricted to our jurisdiction area”.</p><p><em><strong>Regional centre</strong></em></p><p>“Since taking over Dr Gangubai Hanagal Gurukula of Dr Gangubai Hanagal Gurukula Trust at Hubballi in 2023, it has become the regional centre of the university for North Karnataka. There also, the enrollment has improved to 60 students,” he added.</p><p>Betkote said, “The library hall on the Mysuru city campus would be developed into a museum on Gangubai Hanagal, as the library has been shifted to Nadanahalli campus. The auditorium on the city campus has become a hub of cultural and literary activities. Many organisations are conducting their events there”. </p>