<p>The Bellandur police have registered a case against a contractor after two labourers died on Friday at an under-construction site. </p>.<p>Police said that Amir Hussain, 33, Montaj Ali Molla, 28, both from Sonpur, West Bengal who were working at DNR Arista construction site fell to their death from the 13th floor of the building at around 3.30 pm. </p>.<p>The Bellandur police have booked Imeprial Build Tech Pvt Ltd, the contractor on behalf of DNR Arista, and concerned officials and site engineers. </p>