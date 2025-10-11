Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Two labourers die at Bellandur construction site, six held for questioning

"Six suspects have been secured and being questioned," said K Parashurama, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield).
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 06:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2025, 06:34 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBellandur

Follow us on :

Follow Us