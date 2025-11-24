<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru West City Corporation Commissioner Rajendra KV on Sunday went on an inspection on a two-wheeler, covering the stretch between Mehkri Circle and Manjunath Nagar metro station on Tumakuru Road.</p>.<p>During the inspection, he urged engineers to develop the traffic island at the Yeshwantpur junction to ensure better traffic flow. He said plans are also afoot to beautify the junction and ensure the streetlights are functioning.</p>.From vision to impact: Bengaluru's VIDYA South Zone celebrates 15 years of empowering change.<p>He also inspected the road-widening work near the supermarket close to the Yeshwantpur metro station. Senior officials and engineers of the corporation were present.</p>