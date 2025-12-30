<p>Bengaluru: The probe into the recent drug bust in Bengaluru is throwing up a lot of questions. One among them being: How did a chemical engineer get seduced by the world of illegal drug manufacturing?</p>.<p>Because, that is the tale of Prashant Patil.</p>.<p>Before he got his hands dirty, Patil, the prime accused, had dreams of launching a startup. </p>.<p>A native of Belagavi, Patil was in contact with two businessmen from Rajasthan, who allegedly financed him to set up drug-processing units in Bengaluru, a senior officer of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) said. Patil had explained his business model to them to make easy money.</p>.CCB seizes drugs worth Rs 2.5 cr in Bengaluru; foreigner arrested .<p>The network came to light after the Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Konkan unit, arrested a suspected drug peddler in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, prior to Patil’s arrest.<br><br>The accused, Abdul Kadir Rashid Shaikh, was found with drugs on Mumbai–Pune Highway. During the interrogation, police discovered that Shaikh had been in contact with Patil for the past few months.</p>.<p>Investigators said the duo had allegedly discussed a plan to manufacture drugs for “easy money”, citing an allegedly large customer base in Bengaluru and the ease of transporting narcotic to neighbouring states through established networks.</p>.<p>Police suspect that Patil used his technical expertise to set up the units and supervise the chemical processing of narcotic substances.</p>.<p>Based on information provided by him, police arrested Suraj R Yadav and Malkhan R Bishnoi, both natives of Bihar, who were staying in a house within Bagalur police station limits.</p>.<p>For the last three months, the duo had been working as carpenters while allegedly engaging in drug-related activities.</p>.<p>Investigators said the accused had procured machinery and accessories to run illegal manufacturing operations at an isolated farmhouse in a mango grove under the jurisdiction of the Kothanur police station.</p>.<p>Raw materials used for drug production were also allegedly stored at Yerappanahalli, within the limits of the Avalahalli police station. The machinery was destroyed with the help of JCB during ANTF raid.</p>.<p>Further interrogation and technical analysis led investigators to identifying Patil as allegedly being involved in MD drug production. The suspects reportedly disclosed three production locations — a unit operating under the name “RJ Event” in Spandana Layout Colony, an RCC house in Yerappanahalli, Kannur, and another site in Avalahalli.</p>.<p>However, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, who visited the locations on Sunday, said no drug manufacturing unit or factory was found at the reported sites. “I personally visited the spots and verified the facts. There was no unit or factory operating there. Only about 17 litres of chemical substances were found stored in a house and in an open area,” he said.</p>.<p><strong>Three cops suspended </strong></p><p>In a major administrative action after an illegal drug manufacturing network in Bengaluru was exposed the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner on Monday ordered the suspension of three police inspectors for alleged dereliction of duty and failing to gather prior intelligence.</p>