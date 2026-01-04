<p>Bengalureans, get ready to pay the parking fees, as the city will soon start charging parking fee of vehicles on streets in areas like CBD, Hebbal and Yelahanka.</p><p>The parking charges for different vehicles are as follows:</p><p>Four-wheelers parking will cost Rs 30 per hour, whereas, two-wheeler vehicle owners will have to pay Rs 15 per hour. One can also apply for the daily pass, which will cost Rs 150 and Rs 75 for four wheelers and two-wheelers, respectively.</p>.<p>For monthly passes, one will have to pay Rs 3,000 for four-wheeler parking and Rs 1,500 for two-wheeler vehicles.</p>.TCS board approves up to Rs 16k-cr share buyback plan.<p>Check out a few of the areas where the collection of parking fees is going to take place soon:</p><p>Tank bund road, Taralabalu Road, and Bhoopasandra Main Road in Hebbal division. Next up is 1st A, 13th A Main roads and 3rd B, 16th B, 15th A cross roads and Sandeep Unnikrishna road in Yelahanka new town ward no.05, and more.</p>