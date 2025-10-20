Menu
Bengaluru woman killed over suspected affair; husband claimed 'accidental electric shock', arrested

During interrogation, he allegedly confessed that, in a fit of rage fuelled by suspicion of an extramarital relationship, he assaulted and strangled his wife.
Last Updated : 19 October 2025, 21:53 IST
