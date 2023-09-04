Home
Bengaluru: Woman, lover inflict burns on children, jailed

First fast-track special court judge Roopa KN found both guilty and announced the punishment.
Last Updated 03 September 2023, 21:54 IST

A woman and her lover have been sentenced to five years’ rigorous imprisonment for harassing and inflicting burns on two her children.

The woman worked as a housekeeper at a hospital and lived with her children. Her husband is in the Hassan jail in connection with a criminal case.

She got into a relationship and started living with her lover. Her children told their father about the affair. Soon, she teamed up with her lover to inflict burns on the children.

First fast-track special court judge Roopa KN found both guilty and announced the punishment.

BengaluruCrime

