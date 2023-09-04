Bengaluru: Woman, lover inflict burns on children, jailed

A woman and her lover have been sentenced to five years’ rigorous imprisonment for harassing and inflicting burns on two her children.
The woman worked as a housekeeper at a hospital and lived with her children. Her husband is in the Hassan jail in connection with a criminal case.
She got into a relationship and started living with her lover. Her children told their father about the affair. Soon, she teamed up with her lover to inflict burns on the children.
First fast-track special court judge Roopa KN found both guilty and announced the punishment.