<p>Bengaluru: A young woman was allegedly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=sexual%20harassment%20">sexually harassed</a> in public in front of her PG accommodation after she rejected a man's proposal. </p><p>Police have arrested the suspect, 29-year-old Naveen Kumar, a salesman in a real estate firm.</p><p>A senior police officer said Kumar arrived in a car and pulled up outside the woman's PG in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bengaluru">Jnanajyothinagar</a> on Ullal Main Road around 3.20 pm on December 22. </p><p>He then allegedly caught hold of her in the middle of the road, touched her inappropriately and tried to tear her clothes, despite her screaming for help, the officer said, citing her complaint. </p><p>Kumar had come in contact with the woman at a real estate firm a year ago and they became close through Instagram. Though the two were initially friends, the suspect later began pressuring her to accept his proposal. </p><p>As she rejected his proposal, Kumar allegedly started stalking her and repeatedly turned up near her PG accommodation. </p><p>The victim lodged a complaint at the Jnanabharathi police station, following which an FIR was registered. </p><p>Police later arrested Kumar and are currently interrogating him.</p>