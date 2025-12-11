<p>Bengaluru: A woman in southern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> was shaken and traumatised after a road rager allegedly barged into her eatery, threatening and molesting her, according to a police complaint. </p><p>Police arrested the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Hrithik Reddy, a real-estate businessman, after the woman filed a complaint. </p><p>Panic gripped Shanthipura Main Road, off Hosur Road, around 7.30 pm on December 9 as Reddy allegedly abused and manhandled the woman in full public view. </p><p>The incident occurred when Reddy picked a quarrel with another motorist after their vehicles brushed against each other near the woman's eatery. </p>.11-minute emergency response by Bengaluru police saves unconscious man.<p>As the argument escalated in the middle of the road, both men ran into the eatery, continuing their fight. </p><p>The 36-year-old woman asked them not to cause a ruckus inside her eatery, while her husband tried to intervene. </p><p>However, Reddy allegedly turned aggressive, hurled abuses and pulled her clothes while threatening to shut down their business. When her husband tried to protect her, Reddy reportedly assaulted him and slammed the door on his leg. </p><p>Residents attempted to alert the police but Reddy and the other motorist fled the spot before help arrived. </p><p>The woman later approached the Parappana Agrahara police, who registered a case of molestation, assault, criminal intimidation and using obscene language in public. </p><p>Reddy has since been arrested, and a court has remanded him in judicial custody, said Narayana M, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Electronics City). </p><p>Muniraju, the woman's husband, told DH: "The incident was caught on our CCTV camera. Police examined it and identified him soon after. We have never seen him in this locality before. My wife was deeply shaken and could not sleep for two days after he misbehaved with her in public."</p>