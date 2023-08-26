Bengaluru woman stages scooter heist to settle family issues 

A woman recently staged a gold theft from her own home and posed as a victim to resolve family issues.
The woman registered a complaint with the police, saying her scooter had been stolen from Malleswaram 13th Cross. Filing a case under IPC Section 379 (theft), police gathered CCTV footage closer to the scene of the crime and arrested the woman’s friends, Dhananjay and Rakesh.
After interrogation by the police, the arrested duo spilt the beans saying the woman, a resident of Malleswaram, had actually asked them to take away the scooter to solve some family issues and teach her husband a lesson.
The woman had taken out 109 gram of gold from her bank locker and stashed it in the scooter’s boot space, to add drama to the staged theft.
With the gold stashed in the boot space, the woman then picked up her children and dropped them off for tuition at Malleswaram 13th Cross. She proceeded to visit her relatives in the same vehicle and returned to 13th Cross to pick up her children. She intentionally left the key in the scooter and called her friends to speed away on the vehicle.
She later called up her husband and narrated a concocted story about the scooter being stolen. But the story began to unravel when the husband insisted that she file a police complaint.
Though the duo who helped her stage the theft was nabbed, the woman could not be arrested since the allegedly stolen gold and the scooter belonged to her.